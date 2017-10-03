Ghost Train Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid strain. This strain has a unique aroma profile that combines earthy, floral, and citrusy notes, giving it a distinct and refreshing scent. The taste is similarly complex, with a sweet and spicy flavor that is both smooth and invigorating. Ghost Train Haze is a great choice for those looking for a potent and energizing high, as it can provide a strong and uplifting cerebral buzz that is perfect for creative activities or daytime use.

