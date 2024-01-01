Whitethorn Orange Gak Tier 1 Live Rosin Half & Half (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC —CBD —
Tier 1 Whitethorn Orange Gak Half & Half (Huckleberry x Humboldt Kine ) , Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Punch Extracts are available in 4 Tiers. Dab Between 420-520*

The Whitethorn Rose cannabis strain is an award-winning cross of Paradise Punch and Lemon OG. Whitethorn Rose comes from California's Huckleberry Hill Farms. Paradise Punch is Blackberry Kush x Lavender Berry. Lemon OG is a cross of OG #18 x Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. Whitethorn Rose has a dramatic purple color, and can smell like earthy, lavender and cream. The Whitethorn Rose strain can taste sweet, fruity, citrus, berry, and hashy. The Whitethorn Rose has a sativa-hybrid effect. The strain has won an Emerald Cup in the ice water hash category, and second place in rosin. We're still learning more about Whitethorn Rose, so leave reviews on your experience.

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

