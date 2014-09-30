About this product
About this strain
Cannalope Haze, also known as "Cantaloupe Haze" and "Cannalope Haze Premium," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace. Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. According to consumers and medical marijuana patients who have smoked Cannalope Haze, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.
