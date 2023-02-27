PURAEARTH OIL IS MADE 100% IN-HOUSE, EXTRACTED SAFELY USING ETHANOL, REFINED THROUGH A 4 PHASE FILTRATION, AND POLISHED THROUGH A CARBON SCRUB MAKING IT THE CLEANEST OIL ON THE MARKET. OUR TERPENES ARE 100% MADE IN-HOUSE FOR THE MOST AUTHENTIC CANNABIS EXPERIENCE FROM THE PLANT!
LIVE YOUR LIFE IN PURADISE EVERYDAY, ALL DAY!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Established in 2016, Our Company has committed to a craft cannabis experience authentic to the whole plant. We pride ourselves in our proprietary refinement process that not only provides a clean product, but retains the best components of the plant. Everything from our oils to terpene blends are crafted 100% in-house.