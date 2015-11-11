About this product
PURAEARTH OIL IS MADE 100% IN-HOUSE, EXTRACTED SAFELY USING ETHANOL, REFINED THROUGH A 4 PHASE FILTRATION, AND POLISHED THROUGH A CARBON SCRUB MAKING IT THE CLEANEST OIL ON THE MARKET.
About this strain
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.
Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,637 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
PuraEarth
Not all days will be our best days and many times, life’s hardships can make us feel less like ourselves and more like what holds us back. The truth is, we may never get rid of those burdens but we can get rid of how they affect us and that is why we created PuraEarth.
Our Purpose is to provide you with the highest quality, cleanest and most trustworthy Craft Cannabis Products so you can feel less like your burdens and more like yourself.
IG-https://www.instagram.com/puraearth_az/
YT-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdqR7Rc4pC4sQTXyS3K5nWw
