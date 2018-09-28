About this product
About this strain
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.
Purple Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our Purpose is to provide you with the highest quality, cleanest and most trustworthy Craft Cannabis Products so you can feel less like your burdens and more like yourself.
IG-https://www.instagram.com/puraearth_az/
YT-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdqR7Rc4pC4sQTXyS3K5nWw