1g THC Disposable | Durban Poison

by PURA Concentrates
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Welcome To Life in Puradise! Home of the best RSO in the State of Arizona, with the purest oils you cannot resist since 2016!

- Sativa Strain: Pura THC Oil & Cannabis Terpenes.

- Fun Fact: Match a Vape with a PreRoll and experience Pura Terpenes in a fun new way!

OUR IN-HOUSE DISTILLATE: SMOOTH, NEVER HARSH NO IMPURITIES LEFT BEHIND 4X FILTRATION SCRUBBED & POLISHED POTENCY 90-99%

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Established in 2016, Our Company has committed
to a craft cannabis experience authentic to the whole plant. We pride ourselves in our proprietary
refinement process that not only provides a clean product, but retains the best components of the plant. Everything from our oils to terpene blends
are crafted 100% in-house.

