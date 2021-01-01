About this product
✔️ 1000 mg Full Spectrum CBD
✔️ 1 oz / 30ml Bottle
✔️ Industrial Hemp Derived Cannabinoids
✔️ Non-psychoactive (less than 0.3% of THC)
✔️ Non-GMO Natural Plant-based Ingredients
✔️ Always 3rd Party Lab Tested to ensure quality and safety
✔️ 100% Made in the USA
✔️ All Natural Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Natural Flavors
Our CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes.
✔️ 1 oz / 30ml Bottle
✔️ Industrial Hemp Derived Cannabinoids
✔️ Non-psychoactive (less than 0.3% of THC)
✔️ Non-GMO Natural Plant-based Ingredients
✔️ Always 3rd Party Lab Tested to ensure quality and safety
✔️ 100% Made in the USA
✔️ All Natural Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Natural Flavors
Our CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PuraHemp
Who We Are
PuraHemp is an American based CBD Nutraceutical product formulator and producer, inspired by our goal to be the leading global innovator in providing the best and most efficient solution through hemp derived Cannabidiol-based wellness products in the biopharmaceutical industry.
PuraHemp’s founders are all distinguished pioneers in the Hemp Derived Cannabidiol industry, with years of expertise in real-world, medical, and technical professional experience.
PuraHemp is an American based CBD Nutraceutical product formulator and producer, inspired by our goal to be the leading global innovator in providing the best and most efficient solution through hemp derived Cannabidiol-based wellness products in the biopharmaceutical industry.
PuraHemp’s founders are all distinguished pioneers in the Hemp Derived Cannabidiol industry, with years of expertise in real-world, medical, and technical professional experience.