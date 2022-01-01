PAHO Pet 100mg THC-Free 30ml Tincture

*30ml Bottle, 100mg CBD Isolate Oil, *3.33mg Active CBD per serving, *Organic MCT Coconut Oil, *Bacon Flavor, *Derived from Hemp grown in the USA, *Formulated & Packaged in the USA.



Ingredients: Crystalline Cannabinoid Extract, Organic Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Bacon Flavoring.



Description

Our Bane’s Drops are our THC-Free Tinctures 100mg Pet Tincture is formulated to assist pets with achy joints, inflammation and anxiety. This product contains no THC; therefore, the potential “high effect” is eliminated. This bacon flavored oil is easy to ingest and can be given orally utilizing the dropper or placed on food / treat. SpectraNova Pet Products use only Hemp grown in the USA, and is formulated and packaged in the USA.



Recommended Usage:

2-3 drops on food or your pets favorite snack. Use as needed.



Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our FarmerPartners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products.



