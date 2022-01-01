Premium Hemp Derived CBD Gummies



Pure American Hemp Oil's award winning 10mg gummies make getting your daily CBD quick and easy. Our gummies were the third product we created and they are a top three seller to this day.



Traditional gummy flavors are tasty and deliver the CBD qualities in accurate dosage. We treat these gummies in-house for precise dosage, per batch. The gummy piece is made with CBD Isolate and contain no THC. Pure American Hemp Oil uses hemp derived CBD grown, extracted, formulated and shipped in the USA.



*30ct Gum Drops, *300mg Active CBD Isolate, *10mg per Gum Drop, *CBD derived from Hemp grown in the USA, * Formulated and Packaged in the USA. Active Ingredients: THC-Free Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil. Inactive Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Food Starch Modified (Corn), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Red 40, Yellow 5 and Blue 1



Recommended Use:



Take 1-2 gummies daily as needed. Does not contain yeast, wheat, gluten, dairy, eggs, or peanuts. No artificial flavors or preservatives. Store in a cool, dry place, do not use if safety seal is broken or missing. Expiration date is two years from manufacture date located on certificate of analysis with matching test identification number.



Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our Farm Partners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products.



This is an herbal supplement



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.



