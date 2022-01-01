Vegan / Vegetarian Capsules



CBD+Matcha Green Extract (Caffeine)



Boosts metabolism and burns calories

Calms the mind and relaxes the body

Enhances mood and aids in concentration

Plus the benefits of organically farmed Hemp Derived CBD make this a perfect daily dose for wellness, immunity support, focus and energy.



*30ct CBD Capsules, * 300mg Active CBD Isolate, *10mg per Capsule, *CBD derived from Hemp grown in the USA, *Formulated and Packaged in the USA. Ingredients: Organic Green Tea Matcha Extract, Organic MCT (medium chain triglyceride) Powder, Purified Crystalline Cannabidiol (CBD) Extract, L- Theanine



Unflavored w/ organic mct powder



Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our Farmer Partners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products.



Recommended Use:



Take 1-2 capsules daily as needed. Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat and light. Do not refrigerate. The vegan capsule formula utilizes PAHO’s proprietary water soluble hemp oil, increasing bio availability by an order of magnitude compared with an oil form. Expiration date is two years from manufacture date located on certificate of analysis with matching test identification number.



This is an herbal supplement



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.



