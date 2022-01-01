Pure American Hemp Oil’s Broad Spectrum Tinctures:



In every bottle of Pure American Hemp Oil’s Broad Spectrum tinctures (300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg & 2,500mg) you will find the highest quality of CBD Oil derived from Hemp grown in the USA. You will also find comfort in knowing we only use Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organic Stevia and Organic Mint Flavoring.



Our commitment is to deliver a superior product in its most natural form.



Pure American Hemp Oil’s broad spectrum, THC-Free 300mg Tincture provides 10mg per serving. Our 300 oil keeps your Endocannabinoid System balanced and calms the mind, body and soul. Our Broad Spectrum formulation contains naturally occurring phytocannabinoids without the THC. We formulate with the highest quality organically farmed CBD and Organic Fractionated MCT Coconut, Organic Mint and Organic Stevia.



Most Pure American Hemp Oil customers just can’t take THC, no matter how small the amount. All Pure American Hemp Oil tinctures, caps and gummies contain Zero detectable levels of THC. Zero risk with all the known benefits of our organically grown cannabinoids.



Pure American Hemp Oil uses hemp derived CBD grown, extracted, formulated in and shipped from the USA.



*30ml Bottle, *300mg CBD Oil, *10mg Active CBD per serving, *Organic MCT Coconut Oil, *Organic Mint Flavor, *Derived from Hemp grown in the USA, *Formulated & Packaged in the USA. Ingredients: Crystalline Cannabinoid Extract, Organic Fractionated MCT Coconut Oil, Organic Mint Flavoring, Organic Stevia



Pure American Hemp Oil is a Veteran Owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our FarmerPartners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products.



Recommended Use:



Shake well before each use. Use once or twice daily as needed. Place under the tongue, hold for 60 seconds, and then swallow. Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat and light. Do not refrigerate. Expiration date is two years from manufacture date located on certificate of analysis with matching test identification number.



This is an herbal supplement



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.



