About this product
With strong notes of pine, pepper and a hint of lemon, these camo green buds are chunky like the cactus it’s named after. A smooth smoke, that tastes similar to the way it smells gives way to a creative, exploratory high. Perfect for going out or for staying in. Who else wants a margarita?
THC RANGE TESTING:
Total THC: 27.58%
Total Cannabinoids: 28.94% Batch: S041922-6
Total THC: 27.18%
Total Cannabinoids: 28.84% Batch: S021522-3
Total THC: 27.88%
Total Cannabinoids: 29.24% Batch: S030822-6
PACKAGE: Black - 3.5g Glass Jar with CR Lid and Black Secondary Box
About this strain
OGKB, also known as "OG Kush Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is believed to be a descendant of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain provides heavy, head-to-toe effects and is ideal for consumers looking for long-lasting relief of stress, insomnia, or chronic pain. OGKB has an earthy and herbal aroma with nutty, berry overtones, and its flavor adds a touch of vanilla. Growers say this strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple, with electric orange hairs and crystal-tipped trichomes.
OGKB effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Where do we come from and why?
More importantly where does our weed come from?
Do you care?
You should care.
Even if you care a tiny bit you will have deep love for our flower. All of the water used in our cultivation is collected from the air, we pull no water from California tap. Why? Because a single cannabis plant needs approximately 150-250 gallons of water to reach flowering state. Our cultivation has no runoff; even “safe” fertilizers and nutrients will contaminate surrounding water supplies making life inhabitable for indigenous species.
And we love animals. We also love bugs and use them, like rolly pollys, earthworms and nematodes along with friendly bacteria, fungi and protozoa to create a “soil food web” which helps naturally prevent disease and plant-eating predators by working with the plant to provide nutrients and protection.
And when we are done we donate all used soil to public parks. Because why not? Parks are great and we should all support them. And yes, we talk to our flower.
These thoughtful cultivation practices and the good energy surrounding our flower in their life cycle creates robust terpene profiles, with a strong nose that—when you smoke it—you will understand the world in a different way.