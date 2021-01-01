About this product
High CBDA cannabidiolic acid CBD capsules, in our convenient 25mg capsules, size O form, are one of our most popular products and are filled with our whole plant, full spectrum specially cold expressed CBDA CBD oil containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and all its wonderfully effective Terpenes.
Made using organic ingredients our capsules are pure, gluten free, food grade, vegan, and non GMO.
25 mg per capsule, 30 capsules per bottle
CBDA CBD Capsules, 25 mg/cap, 750mg Bottle quantity
Made using organic ingredients our capsules are pure, gluten free, food grade, vegan, and non GMO.
25 mg per capsule, 30 capsules per bottle
CBDA CBD Capsules, 25 mg/cap, 750mg Bottle quantity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Biologix
High Quality CBD processor and manufacturer. Specializing in:
- CBD Oil high in CBDA
- High quality cannabis derived Terpene Oils
- Manufacturing of CBD products, Private / White Labeling
- Consumer CBD Products
- CBD Oil high in CBDA
- High quality cannabis derived Terpene Oils
- Manufacturing of CBD products, Private / White Labeling
- Consumer CBD Products