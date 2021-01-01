About this product
Introducing our All Natural delicious tasting CBD Gummy Squares!
Each Gummy contains 25mg of broad spectrum CBD cannabidiol in our fan favorite flavor of Pina Colada. Total 300mg of CBD per package of 12 gummies. Each gummy square is 2 ml, easily cut into smaller portions for when lower dosages is preferred.
Meets lawful THC limits of less than 0.3% THC.
Size: Quantity 12, 25mg gummies / total 300mg per package
About this brand
Pure Biologix
High Quality CBD processor and manufacturer. Specializing in:
- CBD Oil high in CBDA
- High quality cannabis derived Terpene Oils
- Manufacturing of CBD products, Private / White Labeling
- Consumer CBD Products
