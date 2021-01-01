Containing 5000mg of CBD & highly effective CBDA [Artisan CBDA Info] in a base of coconut MCT oil (pure, gluten free, food grade, vegan, non GMO), our Tinctures are available in several flavors (more being added to the lineup) and in 750, 1500, 3000, and even super extra strength 5000mg of total CBD, in glass 30ml / 1oz bottles, featuring a child-resistant top with glass graduated measure droppers for precise dosing measures.



Meets lawful THC limits of less than 0.3% THC.



Size: 30ml / 1 ounce



Glass Bottles: Graduated measuring glass dropper