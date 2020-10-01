Available Strains- Lifter, Sour Space Candy, Hawaiian Haze, Suver Haze, Frosted Lime & Siskiyou Gold



CBD Flower Jars come in two forms: 28 gram jars & 7 gram jars



Jars of CBD Hemp Flower are a fantastic option for traditional cannabis smokers.



What is CBD Flower?



CBD Flower contains only the highest quality premium buds. CBD extracts may contain almost any part of the hemp plant, but our flower jars contain only the female flowers, scientifically known as Cola.



This makes flower, interchangeably also called bud, ideal for smoking. Our flower is hand-selected from growers across the country and is rich in terpenes and the entire entourage of cannabinoids found in hemp plants.



Our CBD buds test between 14 – 20% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.



How does CBD Flower differ from CBD Cigarettes and CBD Joints?



CBD Flower is the same plant material that goes into our fantastic CBD Joints, but CBD Cigarettes use a different, leafier shake material that allows the cigarettes burn more smoothly for an experience more similar traditional tobacco consumption. None of our products contain tobacco.



Jars of flower offer more flexibility than pre-rolled joints and may present more options for CBD consumers who may be more interested in the unprocessed benefits that pure flower presents.



Our Strains

⚡New! Frosted Lime



Frosted Lime might just have you just staring off into space with a smile on your face. This strain is perfect for hikes or any social activity with your closest group of friends. If you’re in need of a blissful sense of presence or shedding a few frustrations to focus on something creative, Frosted Lime is the strain for you.



⚡New! Siskiyou Gold



This CBD strain has a terpene profile reminiscent of strong citrus and lemongrass scents. Users acquainted with Indica cannabis might find a familiar feeling here with Siskiyou Gold. Taken from plants with large, crystalline bulky buds, this flower is a beauty to behold.



Lifter



Allegedly named after the iconic tomato cultivar Mortgage Lifter, Lifter is a high-CBD hemp strain with an exceptional taste and appearance. Its high trichome production gives each bud a frosty look, while also imbuing dark green shades and brownish undertones. Lifter carries a pungent aroma of fruity scents that come directly from the plant’s genetic profile. Its taste is equally sweet, resembling tropical fruit with a hint of blueberries. Lifter is a hybrid between Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud.



Hawaiian Haze



A cross of ACDC and Neville’s Haze.Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste is reminiscent of flavors that emanate from imported Hawaiian flowers, giving this strain its island breeze-invoking name.



Suver Haze



A cross between Special Sauce and Neville’s Haze, Suze Haze is a testament to the rich farming and social history of a suver road in Oregon. Suver Haze has a memorable, invigorating terpene profile with sweet and tart undertones reminiscent of an old-school haze.