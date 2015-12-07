About this strain
Don’t worry, Hippie Crippler isn’t some strange affliction you may get from hanging around with flower children, it’s an uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid. Patients love this cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite for its sweet smell and taste. Take this Hippie home and you’ll be glad you did. While this strain is popular for daytime, it may leave some patients bleary-eyed and a little spacey depending on tolerance and dosage.
Hippie Crippler effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
