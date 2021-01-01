Pure Dakota
1:1 Full Spectrum Oil Tincture
About this product
Tinctures are often preferred by those who cannot tolerate inhalation methods of using marijuana. A few drops of concentrated serum administered sublingually (under the tongue) works rapidly, usually within 15 minutes. This allows patients to adjust dosing within a shorter time frame if the desired peak has not been reached. In addition to delivering results quickly, tinctures are known to provide steady relief over a longer period of time.
