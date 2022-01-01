About this product
Trim is the excess snipping of leaves from buds of marijuana plants
Acapulco Gold is a highly sought after Sativa Landrace derived from Central America. This connoisseur strain is known for its balance between powerful uplifting cerebral stimulation paired with relaxing and calming tendencies.
Central American Landrace
Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% Sativa / 30% Indica
Aroma: woody, earthy, and berry notes
Flavor: sweet fruit, toffee, and pine
Effects: elevated mental state, enlightenment for the body and mind, and alert mindset
Possible benefits: analgesic properties, reduce stress, heightened senses, and uplifting
May help with these conditions: migraines, pain, inflammation, depression, PTSD, other mental Illnesses, lack of appetite, muscle aches, and fatigue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
About this brand
Pure Dakota
We are Bismarck's medical marijuana manufacturing facility.
Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota.
We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.
We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.
