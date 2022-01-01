Trim is the excess snipping of leaves from buds of marijuana plants

Acapulco Gold is a highly sought after Sativa Landrace derived from Central America. This connoisseur strain is known for its balance between powerful uplifting cerebral stimulation paired with relaxing and calming tendencies.

Central American Landrace

Sativa Dominant Hybrid - 70% Sativa / 30% Indica

Aroma: woody, earthy, and berry notes

Flavor: sweet fruit, toffee, and pine

Effects: elevated mental state, enlightenment for the body and mind, and alert mindset

Possible benefits: analgesic properties, reduce stress, heightened senses, and uplifting

May help with these conditions: migraines, pain, inflammation, depression, PTSD, other mental Illnesses, lack of appetite, muscle aches, and fatigue