About this product

Distillate cartridges offer a more discreet option for patients to medicate. The concentrated product also allows for a more efficient delivery method. Inhalation of distillate concentrates can be easier for patients versus some flowers, waxes, and shatters. Cartridges offer patients the ability to switch between multiple strains while using one battery. Distillate mimics the effects of its originating strain with a more concentrated consumption method. Compatible with 510 thread battery.