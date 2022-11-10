About this product
This strain may help you start your day off right with the potential for a pleasant burst of energy and increased mental focus. Although a hybrid, uplifting and motivational tendencies are often reported. A great potential option for times of productivity or creativity.
-
Clementine x Purple Punch
-
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 60% Indica / 40% Sativa
-
Flavors and aromas: Tropical, lemon, sweet, and herbal.
-
Effects: Uplifted, Happy, Hungry, Joyful, Focused, Energetic
-
May help with these conditions: Pain, Migraines, Fatigue, Stress, Mood Disorders, Depression, Social Anxiety
-
About this brand
Pure Dakota
We are Bismarck's medical marijuana manufacturing facility.
Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota.
We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.
We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.
State License(s)
101
101