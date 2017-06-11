Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Pineapple Trainwreck RSO 0.5g

by Pure Dakota
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Pineapple Trainwreck
Pineapple Trainwreck

Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.

Pineapple Trainwreck effects

Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pure Dakota
Pure Dakota
Shop products
We are Bismarck's medical marijuana manufacturing facility.

Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota.

We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.

We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.