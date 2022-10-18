10 Arm Percolator 3D EtchPure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl, Diffused Downstem, Foam Set and Carrying Ba,gPure Glass carbon pouch with stickers, 2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution.



Witness the mighty power of superior filtration with the Pure 10-Arm Single Tree bong! This beautiful 18” hand-crafted water pipe features an innovative 10-arm single tree percolator, adding an additional level of smoke dissipation. This inventive percolator will ensure smoother and tastier hits for all of your smoke sessions. Our signature 3D-raised logos and holographic hot stamping lets you know that your Pure piece is legit. Designed by our glass engineers in Los Angeles, this beautiful bong is made sturdy with the highest standards. No matter what your personality, customize your 10-arm Single Tree Pure bong with your color of choice! When you are looking to buy a bong, let Pure be your final and satisfying stop.