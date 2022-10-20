Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California.

Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl

Diffused Downstem,

Foam Set and Carrying Bag

Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers

2 oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution



The 12” Pure Classic 5012 is our most popular item to date! At 50mm, this water pipe is perfect for any smoking setting. Crafted in Los Angeles, CA from high quality borosilicate glass, this expertly designed piece is made to last. This outstanding bong is hand blown with thick sturdy glass, a handy ice catcher, and a removable 14/18mm diffused downstem. Every one of our Pure pipes also comes equipped with one of our signature Pure bowls, stamped with our seal of approval and accented to match your color. The Classic 5012 is available for any preference, whether it be beaker or straight! For a little bit of customizable flair, the 5012 can be outfitted with one of our many beautiful colors. Grab yourself a 5012 today!