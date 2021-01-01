Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pure MediCanna CBD

Pure MediCanna CBD

Full Spectrum Gold Series 100mg CBD Tincture

About this product

If you need to experience one of the best full spectrum CBD oil tinctures, then you are looking in the right place. Each dropper full contains just over 3.3mg of CBD. This is a good dosage for someone who is either just starting out with using CBD. Using the dropper under your tongue allows your body to absorb the CBD the fastest way directly into your bloodstream.

To Use; Fill the dropper and release under your tongue. Hold for 60 seconds. For daily use.
Legal in All 50 States without a license or prescription.
Mint Flavor
100% Natural, Organic, and Pesticide free
Non-Psychoactive
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Organic MCT Oil, Natural Mint Flavor
Size: 30ml/1oz
Concentration: 100mg per bottle – 3.3mg/ml
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!