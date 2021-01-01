About this product

Full spectrum THC Free 250mg CBD oil tincture



If you need to experience one of the best full spectrum CBD oil tinctures, then you are looking in the right place. Each dropper full contains just over 8.3mg of CBD. This is a good dosage for someone who is either just starting out with using CBD or for someone looking for a stronger upgrade from our 100mg tincture. Using the dropper allows you to absorb the CBD the fastest way into your bloodstream without having to smoke it.



To Use; Fill the dropper and release under your tongue. Hold for 60 seconds. For daily use.

Legal in All 50 States without a license or prescription.

Mint Flavor

100% Natural, Organic, and Pesticide free

Non-Psychoactive

Ingredients: Full spectrum hemp oil, Organic MCT Oil, Natural flavor

Size: 30ml/1oz

Concentration: 250mg per bottle – 8.3mg/ml