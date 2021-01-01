About this product

CBD benefits your body’s health in many ways. One of the many ways it does so is by reducing inflammation. It’s important that your physical health is always at its peak performance. Keep it there with Pro Series Performance CBD Oil. Your pain will literally melt away and you’ll eventually forget what it was like to have it at all!



Fill the dropper and release under your tongue. Hold for 60-90 seconds. For daily use.

Recover Faster

Legal in All 50 States without a license or prescription

No Flavor

100% Natural – additive and preservative free.

Non-Psychoactive

100% Grown and Extracted in the USA

Ingredients: 99%+ CBD Isolate, Organic MCT Oil

Size: 30ml/1oz

Concentration: 100mg per bottle – 3.3mg/ml