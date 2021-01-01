Pure MediCanna CBD
Pro Series 99%+ CBD Isolate Tincture 100mg
About this product
CBD benefits your body’s health in many ways. One of the many ways it does so is by reducing inflammation. It’s important that your physical health is always at its peak performance. Keep it there with Pro Series Performance CBD Oil. Your pain will literally melt away and you’ll eventually forget what it was like to have it at all!
Fill the dropper and release under your tongue. Hold for 60-90 seconds. For daily use.
Recover Faster
Legal in All 50 States without a license or prescription
No Flavor
100% Natural – additive and preservative free.
Non-Psychoactive
100% Grown and Extracted in the USA
Ingredients: 99%+ CBD Isolate, Organic MCT Oil
Size: 30ml/1oz
Concentration: 100mg per bottle – 3.3mg/ml
