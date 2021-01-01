Loading…
Pure Relief

1000 MG PURE HEMP OIL CBD TINCTURE

About this product

1000 MG hemp-derived broad spectrum CBD tincture packs a hefty dosage of relief in a small package. By promoting normal endocannabinoid system health and function, Pure Hemp Oil supports authentic health and well-being - of body and mind.

Product Facts
Our CBD tincture formula includes several all-natural cannabinoids found in hemp extract, including:

CBD (cannabidiol)
CBG (cannabigerol)
CBDV (cannabidivarin)
CBC (cannabichromene)
CBDA (cannabidiolic acid)
Less than 0.3% THC (Δ-9 tetrahydrocannabinol)

Serving size:

1 ML (1 Dropper)

Servings Per Bottle:

15 ML

Concentration:

66.7 MG/ML

Other Ingredients
Fractionated MCT (Medium-Chain Triglycerides) from coconut oil
Suggested Use
Place 1 ML (a full dropper) under tongue
Hold for 15-30 seconds before swallowing
Pure Relief CBD-dominant tincture is NEVER produced with artificial or synthetic ingredients, and it’s ALWAYS 3rd party lab-tested to ensure purity and potency.

Please consult your health care provider before using this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Must Be 18+ To Consume.
