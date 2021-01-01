About this product

1000 MG hemp-derived broad spectrum CBD tincture packs a hefty dosage of relief in a small package. By promoting normal endocannabinoid system health and function, Pure Hemp Oil supports authentic health and well-being - of body and mind.



Product Facts

Our CBD tincture formula includes several all-natural cannabinoids found in hemp extract, including:



CBD (cannabidiol)

CBG (cannabigerol)

CBDV (cannabidivarin)

CBC (cannabichromene)

CBDA (cannabidiolic acid)

Less than 0.3% THC (Δ-9 tetrahydrocannabinol)



Serving size:



1 ML (1 Dropper)



Servings Per Bottle:



15 ML



Concentration:



66.7 MG/ML



Other Ingredients

Fractionated MCT (Medium-Chain Triglycerides) from coconut oil

Suggested Use

Place 1 ML (a full dropper) under tongue

Hold for 15-30 seconds before swallowing

Pure Relief CBD-dominant tincture is NEVER produced with artificial or synthetic ingredients, and it’s ALWAYS 3rd party lab-tested to ensure purity and potency.



Please consult your health care provider before using this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Must Be 18+ To Consume.