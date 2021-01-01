About this product

500 MG Hemp CBD Salve is the perfect combination of ancient healing practices and modern science. This cannabinoid-infused CBD-dominant topical salve eliminates minor aches and pains and leaves you feeling the relief.



Product Facts

Our CBD hemp salve formula includes several all-natural cannabinoids found in hemp extract, including:



CBD (cannabidiol)

CBDV (cannabidivarin)

CBC (cannabichromene)

CBDA (cannabidiolic acid)

Less than 0.3% THC (Δ-9 tetrahydrocannabinol)



Serving size:

0.3 ML (approx. pea-size amount)

Servings Per Bottle:

100

Concentration:

16 MG/ML



Other Ingredients

Hemp Seed Oil, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Lavender, Peppermint, Wintergreen, Marjoram, Eucalyptus, Arnica, Basil, Camphor, Frankincense, Tea Tree, Green Tea, Lecithin, Cinnamon, Grapefruit Seed, Aloe, USD Kosher Glycerin, Magnesium, CBD, Bees Wax

Suggested Use

Place a pea-size amount on finger

Massage into affected area until absorbed

Use every 4-6 hours

Pure Relief CBD-dominant tincture is NEVER produced with artificial or synthetic ingredients, and it’s ALWAYS 3rd party lab-tested to ensure purity and potency.



Please consult your health care provider before using this product.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Must Be 18+ To Consume