All Gas OG is a powerful, organically grown, indica-dominant strain featuring 20.9% THCA and 18.3% Total THC. Known for its strong, pungent, and earthy aroma with gassy undertones, this strain is perfect for deep relaxation and unwinding after a long day. With medium terpene content and rich flavors, All Gas OG delivers a soothing full-body experience that melts away stress and discomfort.

