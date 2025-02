Blackberry Truffle is a potent, organically grown strain with 26.3% THCA and 23.1% Total THC. Its sweet, berry-like aroma and smooth, rich flavor make it a favorite for evening relaxation. With medium terpene content, including Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene, Blackberry Truffle provides calming, euphoric effects that melt away stress and discomfort. Ideal for unwinding after a long day.

