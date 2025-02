Looking for a smooth way to ease into your evening? Blueberry Blast Delta-9 Gummies offer 10 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in every bite, made from Certified Organic Live Rosin for a full-spectrum, natural experience. These indica-dominant gummies are great for kicking back, relieving stress, or settling in for a good night's rest. The bold blueberry flavor brings a sweet and tangy twist that balances out the earthy cannabis undertones from the live rosin.

