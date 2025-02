Strawberry Frost Live Rosin Delta-9 Gummies offer a calming and relaxing experience with 10 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per gummy. Made from certified organic live rosin, these indica-dominant gummies are perfect for unwinding after a long day or promoting a restful night's sleep. With 20 gummies per bag, you'll enjoy the sweet strawberry flavor without any strong cannabis taste, making them a discreet and delicious way to relax.

