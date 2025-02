Brighten your day with Tangerine Dream Delta-9 Gummies, crafted with 10 mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and made from Certified Organic Live Rosin. These sativa-dominant gummies are designed to elevate your mood, increase energy, and boost creativity. Each bag contains 20 gummies, delivering a total of 200 mg of Delta-9 THC. The juicy tangerine flavor makes them a delicious and discreet way to enjoy a powerful, uplifting high without any overpowering cannabis taste.



Why Choose Tangerine Dream?

Sativa-Dominant for Daytime Energy: Perfect for boosting energy, creativity, and focus, keeping you motivated throughout the day.

Certified Organic Live Rosin: Enjoy the benefits of a clean, full-spectrum experience with organic live rosin.

Refreshing Tangerine Flavor: A zesty citrus burst with no strong cannabis flavor.

Dosing Recommendation:



Each gummy contains 10 mg of Delta-9 THC. Start with a quarter or half of a gummy to assess your tolerance. Effects can take up to 2 hours to appear and typically last for 3-4 hours.

