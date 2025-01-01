About this product
Discover Pure Shaka's latest premium refreshment - Cycling Frog's Sparkling Iced Tea Lemonade, a sophisticated blend of 50mg THC & CBD along with 50mg of caffeine. This artisan beverage combines classic black tea with zesty fresh lemonade, creating an elevated take on the beloved Arnold Palmer. Each effervescent sip delivers a perfectly balanced fusion of flavors enhanced with premium THC, crafted using Cycling Frog's signature extraction process. Now available in a 4 pack to-go bundle!!!
Important Note: With 50mg THC per can, this is a high-potency beverage designed for experienced cannabis consumers. The addition of 50mg caffeine (equivalent to about half a cup of coffee) creates a unique energizing experience. For optimal enjoyment, we recommend:
Experienced users: Enjoy responsibly at your own pace
Moderate tolerance: Consider using a can saver to portion smaller servings
New users: Start with 1/8th to 1/4th can and wait 90 minutes before consuming more
Perfect for daytime social gatherings or when you want an uplifting alternative to traditional beverages. Best served chilled over ice for maximum flavor and fizz.
Dosage Guide per Can:
1/8 can = 6.25mg THC + 6.25mg caffeine
1/4 can = 12.5mg THC + 12.5mg caffeine
1/2 can = 25mg THC + 25mg caffeine
Full can = 50mg THC + 50mg caffeine
Important Note: With 50mg THC per can, this is a high-potency beverage designed for experienced cannabis consumers. The addition of 50mg caffeine (equivalent to about half a cup of coffee) creates a unique energizing experience. For optimal enjoyment, we recommend:
Experienced users: Enjoy responsibly at your own pace
Moderate tolerance: Consider using a can saver to portion smaller servings
New users: Start with 1/8th to 1/4th can and wait 90 minutes before consuming more
Perfect for daytime social gatherings or when you want an uplifting alternative to traditional beverages. Best served chilled over ice for maximum flavor and fizz.
Dosage Guide per Can:
1/8 can = 6.25mg THC + 6.25mg caffeine
1/4 can = 12.5mg THC + 12.5mg caffeine
1/2 can = 25mg THC + 25mg caffeine
Full can = 50mg THC + 50mg caffeine
Cycling Frog 50mg CBD/ 50mg THC Iced Tea Lemonade - 4 pack
Pure Shaka CBD & THCBeverages
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Discover Pure Shaka's latest premium refreshment - Cycling Frog's Sparkling Iced Tea Lemonade, a sophisticated blend of 50mg THC & CBD along with 50mg of caffeine. This artisan beverage combines classic black tea with zesty fresh lemonade, creating an elevated take on the beloved Arnold Palmer. Each effervescent sip delivers a perfectly balanced fusion of flavors enhanced with premium THC, crafted using Cycling Frog's signature extraction process. Now available in a 4 pack to-go bundle!!!
Important Note: With 50mg THC per can, this is a high-potency beverage designed for experienced cannabis consumers. The addition of 50mg caffeine (equivalent to about half a cup of coffee) creates a unique energizing experience. For optimal enjoyment, we recommend:
Experienced users: Enjoy responsibly at your own pace
Moderate tolerance: Consider using a can saver to portion smaller servings
New users: Start with 1/8th to 1/4th can and wait 90 minutes before consuming more
Perfect for daytime social gatherings or when you want an uplifting alternative to traditional beverages. Best served chilled over ice for maximum flavor and fizz.
Dosage Guide per Can:
1/8 can = 6.25mg THC + 6.25mg caffeine
1/4 can = 12.5mg THC + 12.5mg caffeine
1/2 can = 25mg THC + 25mg caffeine
Full can = 50mg THC + 50mg caffeine
Important Note: With 50mg THC per can, this is a high-potency beverage designed for experienced cannabis consumers. The addition of 50mg caffeine (equivalent to about half a cup of coffee) creates a unique energizing experience. For optimal enjoyment, we recommend:
Experienced users: Enjoy responsibly at your own pace
Moderate tolerance: Consider using a can saver to portion smaller servings
New users: Start with 1/8th to 1/4th can and wait 90 minutes before consuming more
Perfect for daytime social gatherings or when you want an uplifting alternative to traditional beverages. Best served chilled over ice for maximum flavor and fizz.
Dosage Guide per Can:
1/8 can = 6.25mg THC + 6.25mg caffeine
1/4 can = 12.5mg THC + 12.5mg caffeine
1/2 can = 25mg THC + 25mg caffeine
Full can = 50mg THC + 50mg caffeine
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Notice a problem?Report this item