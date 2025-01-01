About this product
GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an Indica-dominant marijuana strain created by California breeder Jigga, who crossed a sub-type of OG Kush with an intermediate strain called F1 Durban. Renowned for its powerful effects, GSC delivers an initial wave of euphoria followed by deep, full-body relaxation. Just one hit of this iconic strain can leave you feeling happy, hungry, and completely stress-free. It’s often associated with providing relief for chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
GSC is celebrated for its rich, dessert-like aroma and flavor profile, featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and zesty lemon. These delightful flavors are driven by its dominant terpenes: b-Caryophyllene, which adds a spicy, peppery edge and may offer anti-inflammatory benefits; Myrcene known for its earthy, herbal tones and relaxing properties; and Limonene, which contributes a bright, citrusy zest and may elevate mood.
With a THC content of 24.9%, this strain is a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts for its perfect balance of potency, flavor, and therapeutic effects, making it a go-to choice for both recreational and medicinal users.
Girl Scout Cookies 2g Pre-Roll
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
