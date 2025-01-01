GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an Indica-dominant marijuana strain created by California breeder Jigga, who crossed a sub-type of OG Kush with an intermediate strain called F1 Durban. Renowned for its powerful effects, GSC delivers an initial wave of euphoria followed by deep, full-body relaxation. Just one hit of this iconic strain can leave you feeling happy, hungry, and completely stress-free. It’s often associated with providing relief for chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss.



GSC is celebrated for its rich, dessert-like aroma and flavor profile, featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and zesty lemon. These delightful flavors are driven by its dominant terpenes: b-Caryophyllene, which adds a spicy, peppery edge and may offer anti-inflammatory benefits; Myrcene known for its earthy, herbal tones and relaxing properties; and Limonene, which contributes a bright, citrusy zest and may elevate mood.



With a THC content of 24.9%, this strain is a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts for its perfect balance of potency, flavor, and therapeutic effects, making it a go-to choice for both recreational and medicinal users.

