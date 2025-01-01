About this product
Ride the Wave of Wellness with Every Wash! 🌊
Indulge in a refreshing cleanse with Pure Shaka’s CBD/CBG Infused Soap, crafted with 250mg of premium CBD and 50mg of CBG to soothe, hydrate, and restore balance to your skin. Made with natural ingredients and available in two invigorating scents—Lemongrass for an energizing citrus burst and Natural Vanilla for a warm, calming aroma—this soap delivers a luxurious, spa-like experience with every lather.
Key Benefits:
✔ Soothing & Restorative: CBD & CBG work in harmony to calm irritation, reduce redness, and promote skin hydration.
✔ Deep Cleansing & Hydration: Effectively removes impurities while maintaining your skin’s natural moisture balance.
✔ Aromatherapy in Every Lather: Energizing lemongrass awakens the senses, while comforting vanilla provides relaxation.
✔ Perfect for All Skin Types: Gentle yet effective, ideal for daily use on sensitive, dry, or stressed skin.
Why Pure Shaka?
🌿 Enhanced CBD & CBG Formula – 250mg of CBD & 50mg of CBG for maximum skin-nourishing benefits.
🛁 Handcrafted & Nourishing – Made with natural oils to leave skin feeling soft, refreshed, and rejuvenated.
🌊 "Ride the Wave of Wellness" – Inspired by nature, designed for balance.
Give your skin the care it deserves with Pure Shaka CBD/CBG Infused Soap—where relaxation meets rejuvenation.
Pure Shaka CBD/CBG Infused Soap - Natural Vanilla
Pure Shaka CBD & THCMiscellaneous
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Notice a problem?Report this item