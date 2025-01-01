About this product
Experience the ultimate chill with Pure Shaka’s Peanut Butter, a premium hybrid strain boasting a potent 23.89% THC. This fan-favorite strain, also known as "Peanut Butter" or "Peanut Breath," is celebrated for its deeply relaxing and sedating effects, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Crafted from a stellar cross of Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath delivers a unique terpene profile that combines nutty, earthy flavors with a smooth, satisfying smoke. Its rich aroma and flavor are as memorable as its effects, which effortlessly melt away stress and usher you into a state of pure relaxation.
Originally bred by ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath has become a standout in the cannabis world, inspiring popular crosses like Clout King’s “Peanut Butter Cup.” Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to hybrids, this strain promises a premium experience that lives up to its legendary reputation.
Let Pure Shaka’s Peanut Butter Breath bring you the perfect balance of flavor and tranquility.
Peanut Butter
Pure Shaka CBD & THCFlower
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
