Experience the ultimate chill with Pure Shaka’s Peanut Butter, a premium hybrid strain boasting a potent 23.89% THC. This fan-favorite strain, also known as "Peanut Butter" or "Peanut Breath," is celebrated for its deeply relaxing and sedating effects, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day.



Crafted from a stellar cross of Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath delivers a unique terpene profile that combines nutty, earthy flavors with a smooth, satisfying smoke. Its rich aroma and flavor are as memorable as its effects, which effortlessly melt away stress and usher you into a state of pure relaxation.



Originally bred by ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath has become a standout in the cannabis world, inspiring popular crosses like Clout King’s “Peanut Butter Cup.” Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to hybrids, this strain promises a premium experience that lives up to its legendary reputation.



Let Pure Shaka’s Peanut Butter Breath bring you the perfect balance of flavor and tranquility.

read more