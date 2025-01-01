About this product
Pure Shaka's Tropical Tang (21.44% THC) delivers an invigorating sativa experience that combines the zesty genetics of Sour Papaya and Pink Zugar #4 into a truly remarkable daytime strain. This Colorado favorite boasts a vibrant flavor profile of sweet tropical fruits, citrus, and subtle papaya notes with a sour finish that dances on the palate. The effects arrive with an uplifting cerebral energy that promotes laser-sharp focus and unleashes waves of creativity without the anxiety sometimes associated with potent sativas. The balanced 21.44% THC content provides substantial relief from stress, depression, and physical discomfort while maintaining mental clarity and functionality. Perfect for creative projects, social gatherings, or powering through daily tasks, Tropical Tang's mood-elevating properties and sustained energy make it an exceptional choice for those seeking both therapeutic benefits and an enjoyable, productive experience without the typical sativa jitters.
Tropical Tang
Pure Shaka CBD & THCFlower
About this product
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
