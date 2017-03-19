About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.



Pink Lemonade is well known for its bright pink resin covered buds. The flowers resemble powdered covered raspberries and oozes a strong pink lemonade aroma. Its flavor has a bright grapefruit/citrus profile that easily makes it one of our favorite Sativas. This strain produces an excellent functional high that will make it one of your go-to midday strains.