Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand PUREXTRACTS

PUREXTRACTS

Pink Lemonade - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience.

Pink Lemonade is well known for its bright pink resin covered buds. The flowers resemble powdered covered raspberries and oozes a strong pink lemonade aroma. Its flavor has a bright grapefruit/citrus profile that easily makes it one of our favorite Sativas. This strain produces an excellent functional high that will make it one of your go-to midday strains.

Pink Lemonade effects

Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!