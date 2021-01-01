About this product
KEY BENEFITS:
Your body deserves a break! Our Anti-Stress & Relaxation Oral Spray is designed to calm the body & promotion relaxation. Our formulation is infused with a blend of CBD & organic ingredients to help stimulate relaxation in the body & brain, while also helping to dissipate stress. The product is great for those who live an active lifestyle! Scientifically tested to be safe & effective. Helps treat people struggling with chronic stress & anxiety.
CONTAINER:
Mixed Berry Flavor
8ml / .25oz
HOW TO USE:
Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!