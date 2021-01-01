KEY BENEFITS:

Your body deserves a break! Our Anti-Stress & Relaxation Oral Spray is designed to calm the body & promotion relaxation. Our formulation is infused with a blend of CBD & organic ingredients to help stimulate relaxation in the body & brain, while also helping to dissipate stress. The product is great for those who live an active lifestyle! Scientifically tested to be safe & effective. Helps treat people struggling with chronic stress & anxiety.



CONTAINER:

Mixed Berry Flavor

8ml / .25oz



HOW TO USE:

Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.