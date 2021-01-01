About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-ground-coffee-dark-roast-120mg
PRODUCT BENEFITS
Our dark roast is a low acidity coffee with single origin arabica coffee beans from Oaxaca, Mexico. It has undertones of brown sugar, nut and cocoa, as well as citrus and spice fragrance notes. Our dark roast has more of a relaxing effect at 120 MG of active CBD per bag.
We exclusively work with organic hemp. Our process allows for the particles to be broken down properly, achieving a higher absorption rate. This creates a more functional chill.
Origin: Oaxaca, Mexico
Type: Arabica, Washed, Sun-dried
Cooperative: Unecafe Oaxaca
Elevation: 1000-1400 Masl
Tasting Notes: Citrus Aroma, Warm Spices, Hints of Brown Sugar, Nut, Cocoa
Net Weight: 8oz (226 grams)
PRODUCT BENEFITS
Our dark roast is a low acidity coffee with single origin arabica coffee beans from Oaxaca, Mexico. It has undertones of brown sugar, nut and cocoa, as well as citrus and spice fragrance notes. Our dark roast has more of a relaxing effect at 120 MG of active CBD per bag.
We exclusively work with organic hemp. Our process allows for the particles to be broken down properly, achieving a higher absorption rate. This creates a more functional chill.
Origin: Oaxaca, Mexico
Type: Arabica, Washed, Sun-dried
Cooperative: Unecafe Oaxaca
Elevation: 1000-1400 Masl
Tasting Notes: Citrus Aroma, Warm Spices, Hints of Brown Sugar, Nut, Cocoa
Net Weight: 8oz (226 grams)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!