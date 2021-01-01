https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-ground-coffee-dark-roast-120mg

PRODUCT BENEFITS

Our dark roast is a low acidity coffee with single origin arabica coffee beans from Oaxaca, Mexico. It has undertones of brown sugar, nut and cocoa, as well as citrus and spice fragrance notes. Our dark roast has more of a relaxing effect at 120 MG of active CBD per bag.



We exclusively work with organic hemp. Our process allows for the particles to be broken down properly, achieving a higher absorption rate. This creates a more functional chill.



Origin: Oaxaca, Mexico

Type: Arabica, Washed, Sun-dried

Cooperative: Unecafe Oaxaca

Elevation: 1000-1400 Masl

Tasting Notes: Citrus Aroma, Warm Spices, Hints of Brown Sugar, Nut, Cocoa

Net Weight: 8oz (226 grams)