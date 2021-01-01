https://purehempshop.com/collections/oils/products/cbd-pure-isolate-natural-drops-500mg

PRODUCT BENEFITS:

Our Natural Flavor 500mg Natural CBD Oil is an unflavored dietary and nutritional supplement for increased health and vitality. Best for those with sensitivity issues or who don’t like flavoring additives, our CBD oil has a light natural hemp taste and aroma you will barely notice.

Natural Flavor

Organic

Non-GMO

No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers

Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency

KEY BENEFITS:

Our herbal drops contain high potency Industrial Hemp Oil per bottle. These drops are legal in all 50 states in the U.S., as well as in more than 40 countries worldwide. CBD has been known to reduce vomiting & nausea; suppress muscle spasms; reduce seizures & convulsions; and inhibit cell growth in tumors and cancer cells.

Promote relaxation & overall health.



HOW TO USE:

Oral: Drop desired amount of CBD under your tongue to let absorb for up to a minute

Ingestion: Add a few drops to your favorite recipes for delicious CBD infused meals

Topical: Apply the Dropper to your skin and gently massage in



CHOOSING THE POTENCY:

When choosing potency (500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg), it’s best to start low and gradually increase dosage until you get the desired result.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ISOLATE & FULL SPECTRUM CBD:

A CBD isolate is a pure, isolated CBD compound, all by itself and contains no other active compounds.



Full-spectrum oil, on the other hand, contains other active plant compounds in addition to the CBD. This includes other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBL, and CBCVA, as well as aromatic (nice smelling) cannabis terpenes like pinene and limonene.



CONTAINER:

Flavor (Natural or Mintl)

99% Pure Isolate

500mg per container

30ml / 1oz