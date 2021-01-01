https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-syrup-blueberry-200mg

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Blueberry flavored relaxation and sleep assistance night time syrup infused with 200 mg of hemp extract CBD and 10 mg of Melatonin. Melatonin infused with hemp extract helps promote a better, restful sleep and helps regulate sleep cycles.



KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Syrup to sleep, alleviate congestion, stuffiness, coughing, swelling of the mucous membrane, as well as general conditions related to anxiety and stress.



INGREDIENTS:

Simple Syrup Mf, Natural Flavoring, Propylene Glycol, Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 200Mg, Food Coloring, Blue 1