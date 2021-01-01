About this product
https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-tooth-picks-cinnamint-250mg
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:
Feel the effects of Hemp Extracted CBD while enjoying our toothpicks. The CBD is absorbed sublingual, allowing the cannabinoid to enter the bloodstream rapidly. CBD has shown promise to help people to quit smoking cigarettes. Will help increase salivation to promote absorption.
KEY BENEFITS:
Chewing relieves anxiety
Increase salivation
Full body effect
Consistent CBD release
Fantastic flavors
CONTAINER:
250mg CBD per tube
25mg CBD per pick
