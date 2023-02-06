PureNative’s Delta 8 tastes TUTTI FRUITTI! Our pure delta 8 formulation relaxes and delights. Each gummy is made with 25mg of premium Delta 8. We offer jars of 15 gummies and 30 gummies. Our gummies are vegan and tested for purity and potency by a third-party, ISO certified lab. Must be 21+ to purchase.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
PureNative develops premium hemp-based products for people seeking alternative wellness solutions. Formulated with your wellbeing in mind, our CBD product lines offer the perfect supplement to any wellness regimen. No matter where you are on your health journey, PureNative is here to help you and your loved ones thrive.