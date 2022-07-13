Infused with lavender and aloe, PureNative’s Nano-CBD Daily Relief Cream melds function with luxury for a touch of soothing elegance to your daily skincare regimen. A CBD isolate infused topical cream designed to help alleviate localized pain and irritation in both surface and deep tissues. This lotion is the perfect inflammation, your PM routine, and after soaking in the sun. Apply the lotion and gently massage the product into your skin.