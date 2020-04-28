About this product
This is a true Sativa effect strain with predominantly purple flowers and an unbelievable smell and flavor of orange/citrus.
Cali-O x Skunk with an 8-9 week flower.
About this brand
Purple Tangie
Purple Tangie specializes in developing and producing proprietary, ultra-premium cannabis flowers and concentrates, having won 10 High Times Cannabis Cup awards, as well as having made the Top 10 for High Times Magazine’s ‘Strongest Strains on Earth in 2017’.