Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet; it’s a gorgeous, deep purple plant dripping with trichomes. The effects of Acai Berry Gelato are believed to be energetic and focusing. Reviewers on Leafly say Acai Berry Gelato makes them feel happy, talkative, and uplifted. Acai Berry Gelato has as much as 32% THC. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a nose that is earthy, tropical citrus, and flavors of sweet cream and berries. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of ADHD. The original breeder of Acai Berry Gelato is Sherbinski.